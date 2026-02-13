MS backs calls for Welsh Cup final to be staged in north Wales

Siân Gwenllian, MS, has backed calls for the 2026 JD Welsh Cup final to be held in north Wales, arguing the move would improve access for supporters and recognise the region’s remarkable success in this year’s competition.

This season, Bangor City 1876, Caernarfon Town, Rhyl 1879, and Flint Town United all progressed to the last four, only the second time in the tournament’s approximately 148-year history that every semi-finalist has come from the north.

Despite their success, the final is scheduled to take place at Rodney Parade in Newport on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The decision has prompted concerns about travel for fans, with many facing journeys of several hours each way.

Speaking in the Senedd, Ms Gwenllian, MS for Arfon, questioned ministers on what steps are being taken to attract major sporting events to north Wales.

“How is the Cabinet Secretary working with the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning to attract sporting events to North Wales?” she asked.

In response, Ken Skates, the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales pointed to recent high-profile events hosted in the region.

He highlighted the Wrexham Open tennis championships, the Trail World Championships, and stages of the Women’s Tour of Britain cycling race.

He also confirmed that efforts are underway to position Wrexham as a potential host city for the FIFA World Cup in 2035.

Ms Gwenllian welcomed those developments but pressed for further action, specifically regarding Welsh football’s premier domestic cup competition.

“What I have in mind specifically are the final rounds of the Welsh Cup,” she told the chamber. “I have supported the calls to move the final of the Welsh Cup from Newport to north Wales, given that only clubs from north Wales are left in the competition — and congratulations to them.”

‘Contractual factors’

She acknowledged that the Football Association of Wales (FAW) had confirmed Newport as the venue, noting there were “contractual factors associated with that.” However, she emphasised that the competitive landscape this year made a strong case for reconsideration.

Calling for a longer-term solution, Ms Gwenllian proposed discussions with the FAW about introducing a rotational hosting model.

“Could I ask you, therefore, to discuss again with the FAW the possibility of holding the final in North Wales, on a regular rota perhaps, every other year or so?” she said. “That would be fair for the fans who spend their money to attend the final, but also fair in sharing the local economic benefit.”