Cardiff put on battling display in defeat to Munster in Limerick

Munster held off a spirited Cardiff 23-20 at Thomond Park to continue their perfect start to the new United Rugby Championship season.

Cardiff, having beaten the Lions last time out, saw Josh McNally sent to the sin bin early on following a TMO review for head contact in a tackle as Munster built up to a try, which was called back.

The 14 men then went ahead through Josh Adams in the corner off Callum Sheedy’s angled kick in the 15th minute.

Ruadhan Quinn went over for his first try of the season to level things up at 5-5, with Munster number eight Gavin Coombes then sent to the sin bin just ahead of the interval for playing the ball on the ground.

The Welsh side were back in front early in the second half when Sheedy’s flicked pass sent Tom Bowen diving into the left corner only for Coombes to come back on and swiftly go over from five yards for another Munster try, which was converted by Jack Crowley.

Bowen dived in again on the left wing from Sheedy’s kick just before the hour to edge Cardiff in front at 15-12, but Diarmuid Barron soon crashed over to give Munster the advantage which Crowley extended further with a penalty and then a late drop goal.

With the clock ticking past 80 minutes, Bowen finished off another flowing move from the Blue and Blacks to complete his hat-trick and secure two bonus points as Munster closed out a hard-earned win.