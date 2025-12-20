Munster cruise past Ospreys

Munster made it six wins from seven URC visits to Ospreys with a convincing 26-10 victory.

They trailed to an early Dan Edwards penalty, but got on the board when Gavin Coombes teed up Shane Daly to go over for his first try in a year.

Lee Barron drove over the line for their second try and Paddy Patterson did the hard yards before Jack Crowley scored a third.

Munster led 19-3 at half-time and increased their advantage, clinching a bonus point, seven minutes after the restart.

Incessant pressure led to Mike Haley eventually crossing out in the left corner.

Morgan Morris pulled a try back for the hosts but despite Munster losing Jack O’Donoghue to the sin bin, they held out.