Munster fightback downs Dragons

Fly-half Tony Butler kicked Munster to a 22-20 victory over the Dragons as they fought back from a 13-point deficit to climb into third place in the United Rugby Championship table.

Full-back Angus O’Brien put the visitors ahead with an 11th-minute penalty, and they were 10-0 in front when hooker Brodie Coghlan touched down and O’Brien duly obliged with the conversion.

Their charge might have been dented by Harry Beddall’s yellow card, but the Dragons were unable to capitalise on their numerical advantage and the flanker was back on the pitch by the time O’Brien landed a second penalty to make it 13-0.

However, number eight Brian Gleeson’s try and a Butler conversion meant the Irish side trailed by just six points at the break.

Winger Dai Richards’ try and an O’Brien conversion eased the visitors 20-7 ahead, but replacement back row Gavin Coombes’ quickfire double, the second of which was converted by Butler, dragged the hosts back to within a point.

Butler’s penalty edged his side 22-20 in front with five minutes remaining and they managed to defend their lead to the whistle.