Munster get off to a winning start against Scarlets

Clayton McMillan started life as Munster head coach with a 34-21 win at Scarlets, with Craig Casey among the try-scorers in Llanelli.

Having captained Ireland this summer, Casey has taken the armband on at his province in the absence of Tadhg Beirne and the scrum-half opened the scoring early on following a lineout and driving maul.

Munster went in 13-0 ahead at the break after a couple of JJ Hanrahan penalties, having added the extras to Casey’s score, before Mike Haley’s converted try put the visitors in firm control.

Touched down

They did not have it all their own way from then on as Blair Murray, Ellis Lee and Taine Plumtree all touched down for Scarlets, with Sam Costelow, twice, and Joe Hawkins, once, splitting the posts.

But Dan Kelly and Thomas Ahern went over to keep Munster’s noses in front as they claimed a bonus-point win, marking their eighth successive triumph over the Scarlets.

It gave New Zealander McMillan, who oversaw the Chiefs’ run to three Super Rugby finals in four years during his tenure, a winning start in Munster, having joined the club in July.