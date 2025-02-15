Munster maintain winning run against Welsh opponents with Scarlets victory

Munster made it 10 successive wins against Welsh opposition as player-of-the-match Gavin Coombes shone in a 29-8 victory over Scarlets at Thomond Park.

Coombes (2), Alex Kendellen and Tom Farrell all crossed during the second half for Munster, who move up to fifth in the BKT United Rugby Championship.

Replacement Macs Page scored Scarlets’ only try, the visitors having trailed 7-3 at half-time following Shay McCarthy’s converted effort midway through an uninspiring opening 40 minutes.

Having fallen behind to an Ioan Lloyd penalty, Munster made up for Tom Ahern’s cancelled try – there was a knock-on at a maul – when a quick move off another maul sent McCarthy over.

Scarlets had initially defended well during Joe Roberts’ sin-binning for a deliberate knock-on, yet Munster centres Rory Scannell and Farrell combined to play in pacy replacement McCarthy.

Loose handling, scrappy phases and overcooked kicks made for a poor second quarter, with the Scarlets defence managing to frustrate the home side.

Nonetheless, Munster delivered a much-improved third quarter as their forwards took control and converted the pressure into points.

Powerful number eight Coombes, who is set to be involved with Ireland ‘A’ next week, drove in low to score inside five minutes of the restart.

Kendellen soon burrowed over, with Billy Burns adding a fine conversion from out wide.

Talented youngster Page lifted Scarlets with a brilliant breakaway try, winning the race to his own kick, although Paddy Patterson felt he had held him up past the line.

Coombes, who had switched to lock at this stage, took care of the bonus point with another close-range finish in the 63rd minute.

Despite losing Shane Daly to the sin bin for a high tackle, Munster tagged on a late fifth try through Farrell in the right corner.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

