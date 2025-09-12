Mural project celebrates identities of all 12 clubs in the JD Cymru Premier

The JD Cymru Premier has unveiled Canfas Cymru Premier, a project centred on the creation of murals to celebrate the identities of all 12 clubs in Wales’ top-flight.

Working alongside creative agencies The Deep Creative and SixFive Design, the JD Cymru Premier has commissioned bespoke murals for the 12 clubs competing in the 2025/26 season.

Following consultation sessions with clubs, the murals were designed by illustrator Mike Miles-Boardman, founder of Visually Speaking, and painted by Pembrokeshire-based artist Lloyd The Graffiti.

Canfas Cymru Premier honours the stories of every club in the top-flight. Each club in the JD Cymru Premier now has a permanent piece of art at their stadium or within their community. The murals capture the spirit of each side: their history, their heroes, their heritage. They are reminders of where clubs have come from, and where they’re going.

Football has always been more than just a game. It’s passion, it’s expression, it’s breathless flashes that last a lifetime. It’s the roar on the terrace, the silence before a penalty, the eruption when the ball hits the back of the net. And like football, art similarly moves us, inspires us, and connects us to the world around us, and its people.

Across towns and cities, from North to South, football and identity is at the heart of Welsh life. And now, through Canfas Cymru Premier, each top-flight club is present on the walls of communities for everyone to see.

Olly Allen, FAW Domestic Football Media & Marketing Manager, said: “It has been brilliant to see this project come to life over the last few months and the murals that have been produced brilliantly encapsulate the unique identities of our Cymru Premier clubs.

“As part of the Cymru Premier strategy, we are aiming to build the profile and awareness of clubs and this project provides permanent pieces of art that activate that goal. Community also sits at the heart of the development of the league and these murals help clubs engage with supporters old and new.”

Edd Norval, Director of The Deep Creative, said: “This project spotlights the tapestry of distinct identities across Wales, working with clubs to understand these distinctions, whilst weaving them together to tell a broader story. As a whole, it’s not really about those differences, but how those differences bring us together as football fans.

“Working with the clubs and the FAW on this has allowed art to tell stories, whether on stadia or in prominent community locations. We hope these artworks bring fans together – not only to celebrate the club you love, but each mural as an attraction in its own right when travelling on awaydays. We also hope that the designs give fans and members of each club and community a sense of pride, reinforcing their love of the beautiful game.”

Canfas Cymru Premier Mural Locations

Bala Town

Maes Tegid, Castle St, Bala LL23 7UY 52°54’43.2″N 3°36’02.8″W

Barry Town United

2 Devon Ave, Barry CF63 1BJ 51°24’42.3″N 3°15’55.8″W

Briton Ferry Llansawel

Y Graig Chapel, Briton Ferry 51°38’20.6″N 3°49’02.2″W

Caernarfon Town

Perkins Furniture & Flooring, 16 Stryd Y Porth Mawr, Caernarfon LL55 1AG 53°08’27.0″N 4°16’28.1″W

Cardiff Met

Cyncoed Campus, Cyncoed Road, Cardiff, CF23 6XD 51°30’38.8″N 3°09’36.9″W

Colwyn Bay

The Marine, 236 Abergele Rd, Colwyn Bay, LL29 9YH 53°17’23.6″N 3°42’20.7″W

Connah’s Quay Nomads

Golftyn La, Deeside, CH5 4BH 53°13’19.9″N 3°04’39.5″W

Flint Town United

Cae Y Castell, Marsh Ln, Flint CH6 5PJ 53°14’59.6″N 3°07’33.2″W

Haverfordwest County

Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium, Sydney Rees Way, Haverfordwest, SA61 2EX 51°48’31.1″N 4°58’03.1″W

Llanelli Town

Stebonheath Park, Llanelli, SA15 1EY 51°41’00.2″N 4°08’52.7″W

Penybont

DragonBet Stadium, Llangewydd Road, Bridgend, CF31 4RH 51°30’44.0″N 3°36’28.9″W

The New Saints

9-11 Salop Rd, Oswestry SY11 2NR 52°51’31.0″N 3°03’10.1″W