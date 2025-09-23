Nathan Broadhead double fires Wrexham past Reading and into third round

Nathan Broadhead’s double fired Wrexham to a 2-0 victory over League One side Reading at the Racecourse Ground to progress into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Reading had already beaten Championship opposition, with a win over Portsmouth in the first round.

However, Wrexham showed their superiority, with Broadhead able to net a clinical brace to secure their place in the next round.

Just before the 10th minute, Mark O’Mahony found space just outside the box and tried his luck from distance, but his effort went wide.

Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan gathered the ball just inside the area minutes later and beat his marker before drilling a low hard shot across goal but Callum Burton dealt with it.

Sam Smith did brilliantly to bring down a lobbed pass inside the box in the 25th minute and hold off his defender before releasing a powerful shot, but Jack Stevens kept it out.

With just five minutes remaining of the first half, Broadhead stood up a delightful floated cross into the heart of the box, which Smith rose highest to, but his headed effort was saved.

On the verge of half time, Kamari Doyle managed to get a shot away from a tight angle, but rattled the outside of the post with a thunderous strike.

The north Wales side were applying pressure to the Reading backline on the hour mark. The Red Dragons’ perseverance paid off, with Broadhead smartly winning the ball in the box before curling a beautiful shot into the far corner.

Elliot Lee tried his luck from distance with just over 20 minutes remaining, but his effort had to much on it and Stevens managed to deal with it easily.

Minutes later, Broadhead had his second of the evening as Ryan Barnett whipped a cross into the middle of the box and the Welsh international leapt to meet it and bundle in from close range.

With just over 10 minutes remaining, Smith rose highest to get on the end of a fabulous free kick and drove his headed effort towards goal, but it did not trouble Stevens.

After going two goals down, Reading managed to find a bit of rhythm in the final 10 minutes, with O’Mahony managing to find space and get a shot away from just outside the box, but his effort was blocked by a Wrexham defender.

Moments later, Lewis Wing sent in a curling free kick from just outside the area. However, Burton managed to get down in time to deal with the effort.

Late on, Ryan Hardie could have made it three after taking the ball around the goalkeeper, but Matty Jacobs made a last-ditch block.