Nathan Broadhead effort enough as 10-man Wrexham edge Oxford win

Nathan Broadhead scored a first-half winner as 10-man Wrexham recorded a narrow 1-0 SkyBet Championship result against Oxford for their first home league victory since gaining promotion.

But Phil Parkinson’s side made heavy weather of the long overdue success, playing a man down after Callum Doyle’s 67th minute sending-off.

Doyle received his marching orders for a crude challenge on Siriki Dembele but Wrexham held on to collect three points at the Racecourse at the sixth time of asking.

Ex-Ipswich favourite Broadhead settled a nervy and often low-grade encounter after 14 minutes with a right-footed finish, following a corner and Kieffer Moore’s assist.

But despite their dominance, Wrexham could not add further goals in the first half as they looked to end the four-game winless streak they took into the game.

The visitors had won their previous fixture against Derby – one of only three victories in the second tier.

And their hopes of climbing the table still further suffered a set-back when Broadhead netted his fourth goal of the campaign.

Oxford, one point and two places above the drop zone, started the second half with Will Lankshear in place of Stan Mills as they looked for a quick equaliser.

They certainly posed more of an attacking threat, with Will Vaulks firing over from 20 yards.

Perhaps surprisingly, goalscorer Broadhead featured in Parkinson’s first change as he was replaced by Josh Windass on the hour.

And the Wrexham boss was forced into more substitutes after the flashpoint of Doyle’s dismissal.

Referee Elliot Bell had no hesitation showing the former Manchester City youth player a red card, with few complaints either from home supporters.

Former Bolton skipper George Thomason made way for Lewis Brunt, while Dembele also came off for ex-Wrexham loanee Mark Harris.

Oxford only managed two touches in the home box in the opening half, but they were making regular in roads in the second, especially when Lankshear hit the crossbar with a close-range header.

The away side had last-minute appeals for a penalty rejected for a challenge on Cameron Brannagan.

And Wrexham celebrated their reprieve by creating their best chances of the second period.

Sam Smith’s left-footed shot was arrowing into the top corner until Jamie Cumming tipped it away for a corner. Smith then headed goalwards from the set-piece but again Cumming came to United’s rescue.

Suddenly, the game came to life and Arthur Okonkwo had to make a smart save low down to deny Brian De Keersmaecker and protect the win.