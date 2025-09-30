Nathan Broadhead equaliser earns Wrexham draw at Leicester

Nathan Broadhead’s equaliser earned Wrexham a 1-1 draw at Leicester that extended his side’s unbeaten run to four games in all competitions.

The Foxes, who had seen Jordan James score his first goal since joining on loan, ended September having drawn all four matches this month.

Phil Parkinson’s visitors might have taken the lead in the seventh minute when Issa Kabore made ground down the right and found Kieffer Moore at the back post. The Wales striker chested the ball down but could only fire across goal and wide.

Leicester replied with a shot from Bobby De Cordova-Reid from just outside the area that hit the outside of goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo’s left-hand post.

Hamza Choudhury’s short back-pass let in Lewis O’Brien, but again a Wrexham man could not hit the target from an inviting position.

Patson Daka’s outstretched leg was only just unable to connect with the the ball at the end of another promising Foxes attack, but the hosts, having exerted pressure for a while, took the lead in the 36th minute through James.

The on-loan Rennes midfielder played a one-two with Daka that opened up the Wrexham defence and strode through to slot past Okonkwo.

The goal was deserved but Leicester remained vulnerable at the back as another poor touch let in an opponent. Josh Windass was unable to get any real connection on his shot however.

Jannik Vestergaard headed narrowly over as Leicester ended the first half on top.

Foxes manager Marti Cifuentes replaced left-back Luke Thomas, who had been booked, with Victor Kristiansen at the start of the second half.

Ryan Longman was also cautioned for fouling Abdul Fatawu to stop a promising Foxes attack. Cordova-Reid headed over after Wrexham had repelled the free-kick.

The visitors, having brought on former Leicester man Matty James, fashioned a rare chance of their own, but Kabore, on the right of the box, missed his kick completely.

It was another replacement who made the difference however as Broadhead, on for Windass, equalised in the 77th minute.

O’Brien got the better of Vestergaard on the right flank and former Ipswich forward Broadhead converted the cross that followed.

The Wales international went close to firing Wrexham ahead soon after, when Vestergaard only half cleared Ryan Barnett’s cross, but the ball flew over.

Wout Faes hooked over from close range at the other end as Leicester pushed in vain for a late winner, but there was still time too for another near miss from Broadhead.