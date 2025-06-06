Nathan Jones signs new five-year deal with Charlton

Nathan Jones has ended uncertainty over his future by signing a new five-year deal with Charlton.

Jones guided Charlton into the Sky Bet Championship with play-off success over Leyton Orient at Wembley last month.

The Welsh coach was then heavily linked with the vacant Cardiff role but has put pen-to-paper on fresh terms with the south London club after he first joined at the start of 2024.

Proud

“I’m very proud and delighted. I still had three years left but for the club to come to me and want to continue that journey meant a lot to me because it’s a club that I love,” Jones told the official club website.

“We’ve just taken one big step, but that’s only one big step, we still have a long way to go to achieve our goals and I’m glad that I’ll continue to work towards that.”

