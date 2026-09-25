Neco Williams backs Wales striker Lewis Koumas to get better and better

Neco Williams says Wales are excited by the progress of Liverpool striker Lewis Koumas.

Koumas produced an impressive performance leading the Wales forward line on Thursday as Craig Bellamy’s side went down to a narrow 1-0 Nations League defeat to Portugal in Lisbon.

It was another step forward for Koumas, who only turned 21 last week and has made major strides at Liverpool under new boss Andoni Iraola.

After Championship loan spells at Stoke, Birmingham and Hull, which had varying degrees of success, Koumas has made Premier League and Champions League debuts this season.

He was also named player of the match in Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory against Tottenham.

“His confidence is growing each game,” Williams said after Koumas’ first competitive start for Wales at the Jose Alvalade Stadium.

“The more games he plays, the older he gets, the more experience he gets, he’ll become better and better.

“What I see with him is he’s improving all the time. He’s a work horse, he doesn’t stop working, and they’re the type of players you want in your team.”

Wales lost to a deflected Joao Felix first-half strike in Lisbon as a side deprived of several regulars through injury stood up well against high-calibre opposition.

They also had chances to take a point towards the end as Brennan Johnson’s effort looped on to the crossbar, with Daniel James and Koumas unable to forcing the rebound home.

Kieffer Moore’s cross also just eluded James at the far post.

Williams said: “There’s definitely a touch of frustration. There were times where we could have been more clinical with the final end product.

“There were definitely a lot of positives to take from the game. Portugal are one of the best sides in the world, and it was a performance to be happy with.”

Wales’ next test in Nations League A4 is against Denmark in Copenhagen on Sunday.

Both teams are seeking their first points as Demark lost 3-2 to Norway in Oslo on Thursday.

Williams said: “It’s the same focus, just go and get the three points.

“We’ve showed that we can do it against the top nations. As soon as we get that final end product right then that’s happening.

“It’s a team game and it’s important to have a big squad, not just 11 players on the pitch and, supporting that, the younger players coming up if they’re either on the bench or being part of the team.

“It’s a good experience for them because we’re going to need them in the future.”