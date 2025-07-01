Neco Williams commits to Nottingham Forest on four-year deal

Neco Williams has signed a new four-year contract at Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old, who joined Forest in the summer of 2022 following the club’s promotion to the Premier League, has put pen to paper on a deal that runs until 2029.

Proud

He said: “This club has come so far in recent years, and I am proud to be on the journey.

“Everyone knows how ambitious our owner is, and I’m grateful to him for showing belief in me and showing belief in the club. The future is exciting.

“I am really happy here and I can’t wait to get back to work and go again. The fans at this club are special and they have supported me since the day I joined.

“For us, it’s a privilege to be playing for a football club with fans like the Forest fans. We are all looking forward to having those European nights at The City Ground and as a team we want to create more memories for everyone attached to Forest.”

The Wales international played 39 times last season as Forest qualified for the Europa Conference League and made the FA Cup semi-finals.

