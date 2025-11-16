Neco Williams confident Wales can overcome ‘huge miss’ of suspended duo

Neco Williams is confident Wales can overcome the “huge miss” of suspended pair Ethan Ampadu and Jordan James for their vital World Cup qualifier against North Macedonia.

Wales will be without midfielders Ampadu – who captained Craig Bellamy’s side in their 1-0 victory over Liechtenstein on Saturday – and James on Tuesday after the pair picked up their second yellow cards of the competition in Vaduz.

The pair’s absence leaves Bellamy with a major headache for a Cardiff City Stadium clash that Wales must win to improve their chances in the March play-offs.

“It’s a huge miss. Two very important players for us,” Williams said after James’ first international goal was enough to beat opponents ranked 206 out of 210 teams in world football.

“This happens in football and, whoever is playing, is going to be ready. They’re going to know the rules.

“It’s a big miss, but it’s done now and we move on to North Macedonia.”

Wales’ 3,000-strong following in Vaduz were made to fret on a night that should have been far more straightforward.

Nathan Broadhead saw his first-half effort disallowed after a VAR check spotted an offside in the build-up and Daniel James hit the post from close-range.

The victory drew Wales level on 13 points with second-placed North Macedonia but with an inferior goal difference.

Belgium are expected to wrap up automatic qualification in Liege on Tuesday, with the Red Devils needing only a point against Liechtenstein to finish top of the group.

Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place as a Nations League group winner last year, but Tuesday’s result will determine which pot they will go into.

A win will take into them into the top two pots and secure a home semi-final, while failing to beat North Macedonia would leave them among the lowest seeds in the draw.

That would see Wales play an away semi-final against a top seed – possibly Italy, Turkey, Ukraine or Poland.

Denmark would be a top-seeded team if Scotland beat them to automatic qualification from their section. The hosts of the final will be decided by a draw.

Nottingham Forest full-back Williams said: “All we’ve done in this campaign is take it game by game.

“To come here (to Liechtenstein) and get the win was the most important thing.

“It’s important you stay patient and don’t get frustrated. The next game is North Macedonia and we’ve got the same intentions.

“Everything still applies to what we’re going to try and do, play the game and get the three points.”