Neco Williams’ free-kick earns Wales victory against 10-man Norway

Press Association Sport Staff

Wales ended their long wait for a Nations League A win by beating Norway 2-1 in Cardiff.

Oscar Bobb put the World Cup quarter-finalists ahead inside 11 minutes, but Wales took advantage of Norway being reduced to 10 when Torjbjorn Heggem was sent off to claim their first victory of 2026.

Daniel James levelled before the break and Neco Williams lashed home a free-kick moments after Heggem was shown a straight red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

This was Wales’ ninth match in the top tier of the Nations League spread over two campaigns, coming after one draw and seven defeats.

The win will relieve the pressure on manager Craig Bellamy, who had not tasted success since North Macedonia were thrashed in a World Cup qualifier last November.

Wales also kept Erling Haaland quiet as Norway’s talisman drew a rare international blank.

Wales made five changes from the side beaten in tepid fashion by Denmark on Sunday, with Ben Cabango, Jay Dasilva, Jordan James, Lewis Koumas and Liam Cullen recalled.

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard had recovered from an ankle injury to start for Norway.

Goalkeeper Danny Ward comfortably fielded David Moller Wolfe’s drive before Norway profited from their first serious attack.

Bobb played a one-two with Odegaard to burst beyond Ben Davies and onto a perfectly weighted pass to find a gap at the near post.

Wales had struggled to respond in Copenhagen after falling behind, but it was a far better reaction this time.

Sorba Thomas found space in the penalty area, but chose to pass to James when shooting was a more preferable option and the chance was lost.

Cullen was unable to connect with a Thomas cross as the Hull winger caused Norway concern with his direct play.

Another Thomas cross saw Kristoffer Ajer headed dangerously towards his own goal, but Wales kept pressing and Cullen’s angled attempt warmed the palms of Orjan Nyland.

Wales got lucky when Cabango miskicked Sander Berge’s drilled effort and Ward gathered on his goal-line.

But Wales were level after 38 minutes when Cullen dispossessed Berge to launch a rapid counter-attack.

Koumas fed Thomas and his cross was swept home by James for his 11th Wales goal.

The contest tilted in Wales’ favour within 17 seconds of the restart.

Heggem dragged down James just outside the box as the Norway defence switched off, with the Leeds speedster denied a free run on goal.

Williams exacted further punishment by arrowing the free-kick past Nyland, whose initial step to his left proved fatal as the ball flew to his right.

Haaland had his first sight of goal after 58 minutes, climbing above Davies but heading over Moller Wolfe’s cross.

With action at both ends it was more like a third-round FA Cup tie than a Nations League contest.

Thelo Asgaard went down in the box claiming a Norway penalty, while Thomas went close and Nyland denied substitute Josh Sheehan.

Haaland headed at Ward as his frustrating night continued and when Jorgen Strand Larsen’s effort was just too high, Wales could celebrate a famous win.

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