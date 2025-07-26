Nel Metcalfe and Keira Bevan lead Wales to stunning win over Australia

Nel Metcalfe scored two tries as Wales earned a 21-12 victory over Australia in their first Test in Brisbane.

A hard-earned win comes after Wales failed to win a game during this year’s Six Nations and they got off to a poor start when Annabelle Codey crossed for the hosts and Desiree Miller converted.

The game was soon stopped for around 30 minutes due to thunder and lightning, but after the restart, Wales responded from a scrum near the Australia tryline when a quick break away allowed Metcalfe to crash over, with Keira Bevan adding the extras.

Metcalfe earned her second following some good pressure on the tryline and the full-back squeezed through a gap to ground before Bevan converted, but Australia pulled one back on the stroke of half-time through Tabua Tuinakauvadra from a rolling maul.

Miller was unable to convert, giving Wales a two-point lead at the break and they immediately extended their advantage two minutes into the second half when Hannah Dallavalle pounced on Lleucu George’s kick to cross and Bevan converted.

Wales were able to see out the game to take advantage in the two-Test series, which concludes in Sydney on Friday.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

