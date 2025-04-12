Nelson Jardim addresses alleged incident of racial abuse at Newport game

Exiles head coach Nelson Jardim addressed an alleged incident of racial abuse towards a Colchester player in the 2-0 loss against the U’s at Rodney Parade.

The match was blighted by an allegation of racist abuse from a home fan towards striker Samson Tovide as he left the pitch at half-time.

“I didn’t see the incident, but will always be against that type of abuse, that’s all I can say,” said Jardim.

“I am sure the club will deal with it properly behind the scenes.”

Newport have yet to comment on the matter.

On the match, Jardim felt his side were hard done by after Kai Whitmore went close several times and David Ajiboye hit a post in the second half.

“It was very difficult to take,” added the Portuguese. “Overall, if you had to choose the better team it was the one that lost, but football is like that. A point would have been a fair result.

“I told the boys that they let themselves down because it came down to two moments and set-plays again. We are trying to get those things sorted, but always struggle.”

Colchester manager Danny Cowley said of the alleged racial abuse: “It’s not a reflection on Newport County, it’s a reflection on society.

“It’s an incident that’s being investigated, so I can’t say much more.

“But we’ll never walk past these incidents. The moment we do, we accept it. And that’s not acceptable in the 21st century. It’s not what we want for our world.”

Cowley praised his side’s never-say-die attitude as they scored twice late on to beat Newport and stay in the Sky Bet League Two play-off hunt.

The U’s looked to be heading for a damaging draw, which would have left them five points below seventh-placed Grimsby as the Mariners were 2-0 up at Harrogate.

But, as Grimsby conceded twice late on to draw 2-2, Fiacre Kelleher headed in Mandela Egbo’s free-kick to break the deadlock in the 88th minute at Rodney Parade before substitute Anthony Scully sealed a vital victory in stoppage time.

“It was a brilliant finish and a great win, but I’ve had easier Saturdays,” joked Cowley, who saw experienced forward Lyle Taylor carried off the pitch on stretcher in the 12th minute.

“We had a brilliant start to the game and then lost Lyle to what looks like a serious injury and that affected everyone because he’s such an important part of our group.

“But I was proud of the resilience we showed, we kept going and ultimately ended up winning the game.”

The victory leaves Cowley’s men just one point below Grimsby with four games to play.

“It’s not for us to get too excited,” added the U’s boss. “There will be lots of twists and turns, that’s for sure. Our task is to stay focused on trying to perform.”

