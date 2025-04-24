Nelson Jardim leaves Newport by mutual consent after securing League Two safety

Newport head coach Nelson Jardim has left the club by mutual consent after securing their Sky Bet League Two status with two games remaining.

The 46-year-old moved to Rodney Parade in July, taking the reins a fortnight after initially joining as ‘lead coach’ while the Welsh club sought a new boss.

Jardim steered Newport to safety this term and leaves the side 20th in the standings ahead of his contract expiring in the summer.

Commitment

Newport chairman Huw Jenkins, who worked with the Portuguese at Swansea, said: “I can’t thank Nelson enough for his hard work, commitment and loyalty, especially as he left his young family in Portugal to take on the role.

“He took on a tough challenge with lots of changes at the club from a squad overhaul to the way we operate and work. His main goal was to keep the club in League Two during a season of transition so that we can start building for the future.”

Newport have yet to confirm who will lead the side against Fleetwood and Tranmere, with Jenkins adding: “We will be looking to bring in the right manager or head coach to build on those last 12 months so we can start the season strongly; move the club forward and challenge for the top part of League Two.”

Honest

Newport County podcast 1912 Exiles said: “Nelson, you can leave with your head held high and with all our thanks. You inherited a young, inexperienced squad and did what you were asked to do by keeping them up in challenging circumstances. You were also open and honest with the fans, which we appreciated.

“As we say in Ep226, a change now is in everyone’s interest. We hope you get the chance to rest, and to spend some quality time with Ana, Francisco & Carolina before the next chapter of your coaching career.

Obrigado e boa sorte!”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

