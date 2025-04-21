‘Never say never’ says Aaron Ramsey after Cardiff’s survival hopes take a knock

Phil Blanche, PA

Aaron Ramsey refused to write off Cardiff’s survival chances after a 1-1 home draw with Oxford left them in serious danger of relegation from the Sky Bet Championship.

Cardiff are 23rd and three points from safety with two games to play after an afternoon when their position worsened as four clubs around them – Plymouth, Luton, Derby and Hull – all won.

“We have got to win the next game and hopefully we take it into the last game,” said Ramsey, who was put in temporary charge for the final three of the season after Omer Riza was sacked on Saturday.

“Results have gone against us but we can only control what we can control and take it into the last game.

“We’ve seen it so many times. So much can happen in football.

“Never say never, that’ll be the message for the boys now. Build on that performance and take it into Saturday.”

Bellamy

Wales captain Ramsey is currently recovering from hamstring surgery having gone under the knife last month.

But the 34-year-old former Arsenal and Juventus star leapt into the arms of his coaching staff after Yousef Salech headed the Bluebirds into a deserved 56th-minute lead.

“I was hopping a little bit but I enjoyed that,” said Ramsey, who revealed he had spoken to and used the experience of Wales manager Craig Bellamy over the weekend.

“Those are the moments that are priceless, celebrating with your mates, with your team and with your fans.

“The level of performance from the boys was superb. They did everything we asked of them over the last two days.

“A lot of work has gone in, a bit of information for them. We controlled the game really well, played with real intensity and intent.”

Cardiff’s final two games are at home to West Brom on Saturday and away to Norwich on the final day.

Oxford inched towards safety through Cameron Brannagan’s stunning 35-yard free-kick 11 minutes from time, which was struck with tremendous power and veered away from goalkeeper Ethan Horvath.

The U’s are now three points clear of the relegation zone ahead of closing games at home to Sunderland and at Swansea.

Boss Gary Rowett said: “We could have flipped it in the box but as soon as Cammy steps up you know he’s got that inner belief he can strike from range.

“It did look a little far out but it was just a pure strike. We needed a moment like that because our performance wasn’t good.”

Around 3,000 travelling supporters sang celebrating survival, but Rowett said: “You’d think Oxford fans would have a few more mathematicians in them.

“It certainly doesn’t feel we’re anywhere near safe.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

