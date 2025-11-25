New boss Vitor Matos demands improvement from Swansea after Derby defeat

Phil Blanche, PA

New boss Vitor Matos admitted Swansea must “improve a lot of things” after his reign started with a 2-1 home defeat by Derby.

The 37-year-old Portuguese saw Swansea slide to a fourth straight league defeat and the Welsh club remain just four points above the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone.

Joe Ward and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen struck either side of the interval to put Derby in control, with Swansea managing a last-minute consolation through Ethan Galbraith.

“The result was not good, that’s clear,” said Matos, whose arrival from Portuguese second-tier club Maritimo was announced on Monday afternoon.

“In the game there were good moments that we can build from. I think that’s the most important thing, that now we have a starting point to build from.

“We need to improve a lot of things, (that is) clear. The way we need to finish our attacks, the way we have the ball possession, we don’t create the chances – that’s what we need to improve.”

Swansea sacked Alan Sheehan during the recent international break and have now won only once in 10 games.

The latest defeat was greeted by a chorus of boos from home supporters at the final whistle and Matos said: “Every fan in the world wants their team to win and to improve.

“If there were boos, the fans need to know that we will try our best to improve. That’s the promise I can make.

“It’s difficult but that (league position) is the situation we are in. We need to find the solutions with the short time in training.

“We need to build the idea and the identity with the right steps.”

Derby are now seventh after a sixth win in seven games and Rams boss John Eustace said he had watched “four or five” Maritimo games this season on video.

“We looked at how he (Matos) does things, we do things properly,” Eustace said.

“Swansea play 4-3-3. and he’s come from a team that played 4-3-3. So we expected 4-3-3.

“It was always going to be a very difficult night with the new manager coming in. It’s a great three points.

“We ran out of steam against Watford (in a 3-2 defeat on Saturday), but I’m delighted with the response. That’s what it was all about. We wanted the reaction.”

Eustace gave a positive update on 10-goal top goalscorer Carlton Morris, who was feared to have suffered an ACL injury on Saturday.

He said: “Carlton’s had one scan, he’s got a couple more to come.

“It’s not as bad as we first thought, hopefully it’s not a season-ending injury.

“So hopefully he’ll be back in the next couple of months.”