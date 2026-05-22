New deal for Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson

Press Association Sport Staff

Rhian Wilkinson has signed a two-year contract extension as Wales Women head coach.

The 44-year-old former Canada international was appointed in February 2024 and guided Wales to their first major women’s tournament at Euro 2025 last summer.

Wilkinson said: “I’m incredibly proud and privileged to have the role of Cymru head coach, and I’m very excited to take this team further on its journey.

“We have a special group of players that deserve to be in major tournaments, as well as future stars that will be at a key moment in their development over the next few years.”

Wales have made a positive start to World Cup qualifying, sitting behind group leaders the Czech Republic on goal difference after picking up 10 points from four games.