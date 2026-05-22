New deal for Wales boss Rhian Wilkinson
Press Association Sport Staff
Rhian Wilkinson has signed a two-year contract extension as Wales Women head coach.
The 44-year-old former Canada international was appointed in February 2024 and guided Wales to their first major women’s tournament at Euro 2025 last summer.
Wilkinson said: “I’m incredibly proud and privileged to have the role of Cymru head coach, and I’m very excited to take this team further on its journey.
“We have a special group of players that deserve to be in major tournaments, as well as future stars that will be at a key moment in their development over the next few years.”
Wales have made a positive start to World Cup qualifying, sitting behind group leaders the Czech Republic on goal difference after picking up 10 points from four games.
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.