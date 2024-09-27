New JD Cymru Premier format revealed with league moving to 16 teams

The Football Association of Wales has revealed a new structure for the JD Cymru Premier for the 2026/27 season onwards.

Following the release of the JD Cymru Premier strategy earlier this year, an extensive structure review has taken place with multiple league formats explored and evaluated.

Formats were assessed against the JD Cymru Premier strategy’s core aims to:

Ensure competition is exciting for all stakeholders

Build the profile, brand and awareness of the League

Grow average match attendances

Strengthen the on-pitch product and competitive balance

Develop the commercial portfolio of the League

New JD Cymru Premier structure

From the 2026/27 season, the JD Cymru Premier will increase from its current 12-team format to a 16-team competition.

Every club will play each other twice, once at home and once away. After Matchday 30, the league will split into three separate groups.

The top six in the table – the Championship Race – will play each other once more, with the club top of the table after Matchday 35 crowned champions. Clubs ranked second to sixth will qualify for at least the end of season European qualification play-offs.

Clubs ranked seventh to 10th – the European Challenger – will play each other once more, with the club placed seventh after Matchday 33 claiming the coveted final spot in the end of season European qualification play-offs.

Finally, clubs ranked 11th to 16th – the Survival Zone – will also play each other once more. At the end of Matchday 35, the clubs in 15th and 16th will be automatically relegated, while the club in 14th will compete in the relegation play-off.

Here, they will meet the winner of a tie between the runner-up in the JD Cymru North and runner-up in the JD Cymru South for the right to remain in the JD Cymru Premier.

The #JDCymruPremier is changing. From the 2026/27 season, the league will expand to a 16-team format 📊

Why this structure?

Fan connection: By creating more fixture scarcity and delivering high-stakes matches throughout the season, fans are more likely to stay engaged from start to finish. The structure also increases geographical representation across Wales and the chance to build relationships with new supporters.

Quality and jeopardy: The format helps maintain a high level of competition, offering top teams better preparation for European qualifiers while providing additional development opportunities for emerging talent. The introduction of a relegation play-off adds a new level of jeopardy to the League.

Sustainable growth: With enhanced competitive dynamics and increased opportunities for matchday, sponsorship, and broadcast revenue growth, the new structure ensures long-term sustainability for the JD Cymru Premier. Clubs’ own commercial revenues should also increase with more home matches and increased fan engagement.

Jack Sharp, FAW Head of Domestic Leagues, said: “We are delighted to finally be able to share the new JD Cymru Premier format for the 2026/27 season onwards.

“It was important that a structure could be identified that allows our clubs to flourish, the FAW to work towards the outcomes of the JD Cymru Premier strategy and have a top-flight league which the country can be proud of.

“An analytical, data-driven process was run to thoroughly analyse the best league structure through the lens of guiding principles. We have built a model where connection is at the heart of our league as we strive to create a more accessible, exciting and engaging JD Cymru Premier.

“It was fantastic to see how positive our current JD Cymru Premier clubs have received the new format and the excitement that came out of a recent meeting with owners and chairs.”

The FAW will release more details on the new format of the JD Cymru Premier as the 2026/27 season approaches.

