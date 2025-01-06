New route touted for cyclists at ‘Europe’s largest multi-sport festival’

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Pembrokeshire’s annual Long Course Weekend triathlon event could see cyclists riding a radically different route from its south county base, taking them as far north as eight miles from Cardigan, bypassing contentious areas Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot.

Billed as ‘Europe’s largest multi-sport festival’, the event features swim, bike and run over a variety of distances, with the elite athletes completing all three disciplines at maximum distance to earn the coveted Long Course Weekend medal.

The Tenby-based multi-day triathlon events have been held in the summer since 2010 in the county, but concerns have been raised about loss of trade and inconvenience due to road closures associated with it, particularly the cycling events, the current longest 112-mile route taking in parts of the south of the county including Wisemans Bridge, Saundersfoot, Tenby and Pembroke.

“Breaking point”

Back in December, Pembrokeshire County Council’s full council heard that some south county communities were “at breaking point” from road closures.

Local members Cllr Chris Williams and Cllr Alec Cormack had asked in a notice of motion, at that meeting, the council withdraw support for the annual Long Course Weekend.

That support takes the form of ‘in-kind’ support such as road closures and car parking rather than a direct financial input.

In a supporting statement, the two councillors said: “Our community is at breaking point; residents and businesses in Saundersfoot, Amroth, Wisemans Bridge and Coppet Hall are effectively cut-off for the majority of a Saturday each June/July by the Long Course Weekend two-lap bike race. Many other areas of South Pembs are similarly affected, some on both Saturday and Sunday if they are also on the run course too.”

Since their notice of motion was publicised, an alternative arrangement was mooted by the Long Course organisers for one circular route on the eve of the council meeting.

It was agreed at that meeting the joint notice be put on hold pending a special meeting to consider the late proposals ahead of any decision by Cabinet; the extraordinary meeting of the Services Overview and Scrutiny Committee now taking place on January 10.

Proposal

A report for members asks them to consider the notice, along with responses from Long Course organisers Activity Wales, the proposed new route bypassing Saundersfoot, a bone of contention.

The proposed single loop would see cyclists on the 112-mile route leave Tenby for Pembroke, with a loop around Freshwater West before travelling to Neyland via Pembroke Dock, then on to Broad Haven, Newgale, Wolf’s Castle, Tufton, over the Preselis to Crosswell, Crymych, Llandissilio, Narberth, Templeton-Carew, before the final return to Tenby via Reberth.

The report highlights Activity Wales’ response: “After internal review and listening to some of the concerns we have proposed a new bike route. We propose transitioning to an open-road format for the bike course in 2025 and introducing a new single-loop route.”

It says the open-road format “decreases the logistical challenges of full road closures, minimising disruption to non-event traffic,” and “also helps communities in areas where there are two days of closures,” and “by removing Wisemans Bridge and Saundersfoot from the route, we address concerns from residents and businesses in these areas, alleviating community tensions and logistical challenges”.

It also says the wider scope of the changes “highlights more of the county’s stunning landscapes, creating a unique experience for participants and boosting tourism appeal,” which it hopes will bring wider benefits to other parts of the county.

