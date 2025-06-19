New schools resource aims to inspire pupils across Europe as Wales prepares for historic UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 debut

As Wales prepares to make its first-ever appearance at the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, a new schools resource is set to inspire the next generation of pupils across Europe – not just to learn, but to dream big.

The Ewro2025 classroom resource is a free, bilingual resource, launched today (Wednesday, 18 June) by British Council Wales, in collaboration with the Football Association of Wales (FAW) and with support from the Welsh Government.

Designed for learners aged 9–13, the resource connects football to the classroom, using the excitement of Team Cymru’s journey to Switzerland as a springboard to explore themes like identity, gender equality, teamwork, language learning and European culture.

Shared to schools across Wales, the UK and Europe, the resource places sport at the heart of learning – encouraging pupils to see themselves as part of a wider European story, full of shared values, diverse cultures, and boundless possibilities.

Developed with educators and input from the FAW, the pack includes interactive lessons that explore the forgotten history of women’s football in Wales — which was banned from 1922 to 1970 — and celebrates how far the game has come. Pupils can explore football-specific vocabulary, discover European languages spoken at the tournament, and reflect on gender representation and the legacy of this summer’s tournament.

Professor Laura McAllister, former Wales captain and current UEFA Vice-President, who contributed a foreword to the resource, welcomed its launch.

She said: “Wales being in Switzerland this summer is a unique and historic moment – not just for women’s football, but for Cymru as a nation. We couldn’t ask for better role models than the incredible women in red who will represent us on the European stage. This moment is about much more than sport – it’s about celebrating identity, ambition, and equality. I hope this resource inspires young people – especially girls – to be proud of who they are, to dream big, and to see how language, sport and culture can open up the world.”

Ruth Cocks, Director of British Council Wales, added: “This resource brings language, culture and sport together in a way that truly connects with young people. It’s about sparking curiosity, building confidence, and inspiring pride – whether pupils are discovering a new language, engaging with football for the first time, or reflecting on their place in the world and what they could go on to achieve in the future.

“As Cymru prepares to take on the Netherlands, France and England this July, our resource invites students to be part of the journey – whether in the classroom or at home. It reflects the values at the heart of Welsh identity: inclusion, equality, fair play, and a warm croeso to all. We hope it inspires excitement and a sense of belonging as the nation celebrates this historic moment.”

Also speaking about the resource, Minister for Culture and Sport, Jack Sargeant, said: “This educational resource, funded through the Welsh Government’s Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund, provides an opportunity to create lasting change across Wales and to celebrate a historic moment for Welsh sport. By connecting Cymru’s Women’s historic UEFA WEURO debut with classroom learning, we’re encouraging young people to explore language, culture and gender equality as well as inspiring the next generation of footballers.

“As Cymru takes to the pitch in Switzerland, we’re ensuring the impact of this achievement extends far beyond the tournament. I hope it will inspire pupils across Wales and beyond to dream big and see themselves as part of this continuing story of progress.”

To support teachers in using the resource and to further engage schools in the excitement of the tournament, British Council Wales will host a series of webinars – including a dedicated teacher session on Thursday, 26 June.

A Football Association of Wales spokesperson said: “The FAW is very proud to collaborate with the British Council on the powerful Ewro2025 schools resource. This project is a brilliant example of how combining football and education can inspire learning, connect cultures, and empower young people.

“Alongside the resource, the FAW is distributing School Engagement Supporter Packs to every school in Wales. These are designed to help pupils feel truly part of Cymru’s UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 journey, build excitement in classrooms and playgrounds, whilst encouraging the next generation of supporters and players.

“200 schools will also have the opportunity to apply for School Equipment Packs, supporting the long-term development of girls’ football. Together with the British Council, we’re committed to ensuring the impact of this historic moment reaches far beyond the tournament, leaving a meaningful legacy and inspiring more young people to get involved in the game.”

The resource is now available to schools across Wales, the UK and internationally. Sign up for the introductory webinar for teachers and one to follow for pupils, and download the resource here: https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en/programmes/education/ewro2025

This Euro2025 school resource builds on the British Council’s long-standing mission to foster connections, understanding, and trust between the UK and the wider world through the arts, education, and language.

It also offers pupils and schools an opportunity to be inspired by international collaboration and to explore further possibilities for global partnerships and cross-cultural engagement.

For more on British Council Wales, visit https://wales.britishcouncil.org/en or follow on X Facebook, and Instagram.

