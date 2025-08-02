New skipper Rubin Colwill inspires Cardiff comeback win over Peterborough

New skipper Rubin Colwill inspired a 2-1 comeback win for Cardiff over Peterborough.

Six Alex Ferguson was in the stands at Cardiff City Stadium to support his son Darren, who saw his Peterborough team go into the break 1-0 ahead.

New Cardiff boss Brian Barry-Murphy turned out the youngest team selected by any Cardiff manager this century but saw Posh draw first blood in the 33rd minute when Brad Ihionvien stepped up to coolly convert from the penalty spot after Will Fish had barged Declan Frith in the box.

Cardiff, led for the first time by 23-year-old Colwill, earned their stripes in the second half of their first game in the third tier of English football in 22 years.

The skipper led the way with a wonder free kick from 25 yards three minutes after the restart and then 18-year-old Ronan Kpakio hammered home his first senior goal to grab the lead on the hour mark.

The visitors had a chance to level at the death, but Matt Turner made a brilliant save from Gustav Lindgren to save the day.

