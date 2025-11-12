New Wales shirt reimagined as German kit by designer

The Adidas Germany 2026 World Cup home kit received a lot of positive reaction for its simple yet effective design, harking back to a classic German kit of yesteryear.

However, what if other Adidas teams had received the design concept?

Designer Emilio Sansolini has created eight Adidas 2026 World Cup kit concepts based on the Germany 2026 World Cup kit design – including Wales.

“The stunning concept kits feature the signature chevron pattern seen on the Germany shirt, applied across multiple national teams including Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Colombia, Wales, Mexico, Japan, Belgium, Spain, and Italy,” wrote leading football kits website Footy Headlines.

“Each kit maintains the distinctive V-shaped graphic across the chest while incorporating each nation’s traditional colours and identity.

“These concepts showcase how good that Adidas template is, as it works for many different nations. However, while the concepts were very well received, we are sure there would have been massive criticism if Adidas had actually given every nation the same design.”

Hot on the heels of the new Wales home kit going on sale, details of the Cymru away shirt have leaked online – and there’s great new for fans of the adidas trefoil.

According to Footy Headlines, the Wales 2026 away jersey will be primarily ‘Chalk White’ with potential red and green accents, maintaining a national identity.

It will also include the classic adidas trefoil logo, which appeared on adidas Wales kits in the 1980s.

Many football fans worldwide have been calling for the return of the trefoil, and adidas will now reintroduce the logo to all of its World Cup away shirts – including Wales.

The Wales 2026 home kit went on sale yesterday (November), and the away kit will follow in March 2026.

The new Cymru adidas home shirt was launched with a design ‘inspired by Welsh history and national pride’.

The red base, synonymous with Cymru’s home kits throughout the years and the famous Draig Goch, is reimagined with a bold horizontal stripe design in dark green, red, and white, colours that reflect the nation’s flag.

The Welsh translation of the country’s name, CYMRU, is faintly visible within the centre green stripe, celebrating the nation’s identity and unity.

Across the back of the neck, the Football Association of Wales motto “Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae”, “Best Play is Team Play” is a reminder that success on the world stage is built on togetherness, both on and off the pitch.

adidas’ collection of bespoke home kits acknowledges historic jersey designs and traditions of each nation, portraying them in a modern, forward-looking aesthetic. The designs represent a liberated style of play and fresh perspectives on the game, aiming to bridge the gap between every generation of fan.

Crafted with adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ technology, the shirt is made for performance and comfort, helping players stay cool and focused as they represent Cymru. The design also features adidas’ new lenticular logo, adding a bold and modern detail to a shirt rooted in tradition.

The new adidas Cymru home kit brings together history, innovation, and national pride, a symbol of the journey we share as one nation, one team.

It shares nods to the Wales adidas shirts of 1976 and 1984.

See the kits in action at home for the first time on Tuesday the 18th November (KO 7:45pm) at Cardiff City Stadium, as Cymru take on North Macedonia in our final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

