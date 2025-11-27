New Welsh-based Kiwi tipped to make his mark

Simon Thomas

Fletcher Anderson is the latest in a long line of Kiwis to come over to Wales to ply their trade and there are high hopes for the young man.

He follows in the illustrious footsteps of the likes of Jerry Collins, Xavier Rush, Justin Marshall, Regan King, Marty Holah, Paul Tito, Filo Tiatia and the legendary Jonah Lomu.

There have also been a host of imports from New Zealand who have gone on to play for Wales via family ties or residency – the likes of Gareth Anscombe, Hadleigh Parkes, Sonny Parker, Brett Sinkinson, Willis Halaholo and, bringing the list right up to date, Blair Murray.

Now it’s the turn of 22-year-old back rower Anderson to try to make his mark following his arrival from the Crusaders.

He will be a team-mate of Wales full-back Murray having joined the Scarlets on a two-year deal and is set to take his BKT URC bow when he lines up at home to Glasgow Warriors on Saturday night.

There have already been signs of his potential with a try-scoring debut in last Friday’s friendly against Harlequins at the Stoop, with head coach Dwayne Peel delighted by what he has seen so far.

“I was really pleased with him,” said Peel.

“He’s the type of player we have been looking for for a while, a ball-carrying No 8. He fits the profile for us.

“From what I’ve seen at the minute, he’s a real quality operator, so I am looking forward to seeing him in action.

“He’s a smart rugby player. He understands the game really well. He’s a bright boy. I am really excited to see him play.

“We have got him at the right time. Credit to him, he has taken that leap to come over. He sees an opportunity to grow. I think he’s going to be a really good asset for us.”

Conversation

Anderson has revealed how a conversation with another recent Kiwi-born Scarlet played a part in him signing for the region.

That person was Welsh international back three star Johnny McNicholl who was a team-mate of his at the Crusaders.

“Johnny spoke really highly of this place,” he said.

“He is a guy who I have a lot of respect for, a good mate of mine and that really sold it to me.

“A lot of guys who have come here have stayed here for a while which is a sign of a good club with a good culture.

“I knew Blair (Murray) well and he has done really well since coming here.”

He continued: “It’s been good to be here. There is a great set-up. The boys have been awesome, super-welcoming and made me feel really at home, although I don’t think I saw the sun for the first week!”

After playing schools rugby for Christ’s College in his home city of Christchurch, Anderson studied at the University of Canterbury while at the Crusaders Academy.

Crusaders

After shining for Tasman Mako in the Bunnings NPC and dominating their end-of-season awards, he was rewarded with a couple of Super Rugby appearances for the Crusaders this year.

Now he has opened a new chapter by heading for Wales and the URC and he says he is excited by the challenge that lies ahead of him.

“A lot of New Zealand teams tend to play in a very similar way,” he said.

“Coming here, there is a stark contrast, a different emphasis on set-piece, the kicking game, how sides attack. How they play the game is different. Being exposed to new terminology and a new view of the game, it is a good chance for me to grow as a player.

“It is stimulating. Playing against different clubs from different countries is something that is exciting.”

Outlining his attributes, he said: “I pride myself on my ball-carrying. That is a strength of my game, beating defenders and getting over the gain-line.

“It is a hell of a schedule over the next couple of months, but my body is fresh and I’m looking forward to it.”