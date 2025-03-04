New Wrexham FC Kop plans approved

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build a 5,500 seater new Kop stand at Wrexham AFC’s Racecourse Ground have been unanimously approved by the council’s planning committee.

Wrexham County Borough councillors approved the scheme last night just one month after plans were unveiled to the public by the club’s CEO Michael Williamson.

Despite concerns raised by Wrexham University that the development would make its original plans to create a student village at Crispin Lane impossible to deliver, there were no formal objections to the plans.

Core aims

Mr Williamson told the committee: “When Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds became co-chairmen four years ago one of their core aims was to recreate a four-sided stadium.

“An early brief for a replacement Kop strand was approved in 2022, but our amazing success on and off the pitch over the last few seasons required a review of our ambition for the STōK Cae Ras.

“The Racecourse Ground will be the centrepiece stadium for the Uefa Euro U19s tournament to be held across North Wales in summer 2026. In anticipation this summer we will install a brand-new latest generation state-of-the-art hybrid pitch that will allow the stadium to host other major international sporting events including rugby union and rugby league.

“As we only get to deliver this project once a full refresh was necessary. The final designs are rooted in Wrexham’s past and present. We want to create a unique and instantly recognisable Kop stand with its brick design and form that represents the city’s identity, and we believe sports and entertainment architects Populous have achieved this.

“The new Kop stand can accommodate a greater capacity beyond the 5,500 we are seeking at present – and the future-proofing makes obvious sense even though it increases our initial costs. Any additional capacity will require a new planning application.

“While the designs have changed our commitment to community engagement and use is resolute. The Kop stand will accommodate many events locally in the variety of spaces we are creating in the stand.

“A new plaza will be created at the entrance to the stand and we envisage this will create an active environment on non-matchdays as well as ahead of our home matches.”

Accessibility

The 5,500-capacity new Kop Stand will accommodate both safe standing areas and accessible seating.

The seating bowl has been designed to reinforce the atmosphere within the STōK Cae Ras, with design of the roof optimised to amplify sound from the spectators towards the pitch.

The stand, which will also feature hospitality areas will also double as the entrance to the pitch for players and officials.

Two dragons from the club’s crest will be prominently embossed into the brick façade at one corner of the stand and the rear will look out over a public plaza where, among other things, there will be a sister wheel to the Gresford Colliery wheel, in remembrance of the miners who perished in the 1934 mining disaster.

The new Kop Stand will be fully compliant with Uefa Category Four stadium requirements.

Brynyffynnon Cllr Phil Wynn, whose ward is next to the Racecourse, welcomed the plans but warned there would need to be further consultation around matchday traffic should the club look to expand further.

“I very much welcome this revised application. It will be easier on the eye especially for residents who live within the view of the stand.

“I do welcome petition 15 which is the requirement of the club to submit and the council to approve a travel plan. Ultimately those 400 householders in my ward who live next to the ground are concerned about the impact on their lives on matchday.

“If the capacity does increase in future I would welcome discussion with the club about how we address the concerns around matchday parking at that point.”

Cllr I David Bithell, whose Stansty ward also neighbours the ground, also welcomed the plans.

“I welcome and support this application,” he said. “The Racecourse is a key site in the emerging Wrexham Gateway regeneration project and it’s going to enhance the area. It’s all good news for Wrexham City Centre and the town.”

