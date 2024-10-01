Newport add to Salford struggles with win at Rodney Parade

Newport claimed a second home win in four days and added to Salford’s struggles with a comfortable 3-1 victory at Rodney Parade.

Kyle Hudlin, the 6ft 9ins striker on loan from Huddersfield, climbed highest to head in the opener from an Anthony Glennon corner in the 10th minute.

He then turned provider as he flicked on Kieron Evans’ cross from the right for Exiles captain Aaron Wildig to side-foot home the second in the 26th minute.

Salford’s Everton loanee Francis Okoronkwo then smashed a shot against the outside of the post with Nick Townsend beaten.

But County continued to create the better chances, with Bobby Kamwa teeing up Evans to flash a volley just wide after the break.

Evans played substitute Michael Spellman through the middle to wrap up the win with his first touch after 67 minutes as he confidently slid the ball past Jones.

Salford sub Cole Stockton fired into the bottom corner with nine minutes remaining, but that proved merely a consolation for the visitors.

