Newport and Fleetwood play out a stalemate at Rodney Parade

Fleetwood’s run without a win was extended to four games as they had to settle for a 0-0 draw with Newport at Rodney Parade.

Mark Helm had an early goal ruled out for Town before Newport were given a golden opportunity to open the scoring when Aaron Wildig was brought down in the box by David Harrington but the keeper made amends by saving Bryn Morris’ penalty.

Fleetwood almost broke the deadlock after 39 minutes when Mackenzie Hunt’s cross found Helm but his shot rebounded off the post and away to safety.

Town were again denied by the woodwork a minute before half-time as Hunt’s free-kick from just outside the box struck the upright.

Cameron Evans fired narrowly over for the Exiles early in the second half and Fleetwood almost edged it with a wonderful opportunity two minutes from time.

Hunt’s cross again caused panic in the Newport defence but Fleetwood substitute Tommy Lonergan could not direct his effort on goal.

