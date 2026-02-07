Newport and Grimsby miss penalties in goalless draw

Both goalkeepers saved from the penalty spot as relegation-threatened Newport and promotion-chasing Grimsby drew 0-0 at Rodney Parade.

Grimsby’s Jackson Smith kept out Nathan Opoku’s penalty in the 61st minute, diving low to his right to palm it behind.

County’s Jordan Wright followed suit as he pounced on Charles Vernam’s weaker effort 15 minutes later to prevent the deadlock from being broken.

The Mariners failed to find the net, but they did hit the woodwork twice in the first half as veteran striker Andy Cook headed onto the top of the bar early on and Kieran Green nodded against the outside of the post just before half-time.

Evan Khouri also saw a shot blocked by Michael Spellman in the first half, before Ryan Delaney stopped another goalbound effort from Cook.

Opoku was also denied from open play by Smith in the second half, but neither side was able to find the breakthrough.

County remain in the bottom two, while in-form Grimsby stay just outside the play-off places.