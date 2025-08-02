Newport and Notts County draw after fan emergency delays kick-off

Notts County fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw at Newport after their opening League Two game was delayed for an hour due to a fan taking ill.

Two air ambulances landed on the Rodney Parade pitch after an away fan suffered a medical emergency.

The game kicked off at 4pm and Jodi Jones’ penalty cancelled out Gerard Garner’s opener for the hosts

Once the action was under way, the visitors looked keen to make up for lost time as they dominated the first 45 minutes.

Punished

Conor Grant went closest when he clipped the top of the crossbar after 10 minutes, but the Magpies could not find the net.

They were punished for their profligacy as Garner headed home from close range following a long throw into the box four minutes after the restart.

Jones levelled from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after Matt Baker was adjudged to have hauled down Matthew Dennis.

Michael Reindorf then rattled a post for the Exiles and Martin Paterson’s men went close several times, but both sides had to settle for a draw.

