Newport announce first creative director and brand collaboration

Newport County have announced an exciting new collaboration with creative agency Lover’s FC, headed by local boy and lifelong Exiles fan Neal Heard.

The streetwear forward agency will be responsible for developing collaborations, new partnerships and storytelling, with Neal taking on the role as the club’s first Creative Director.

Kits

Neal will work with the club’s current retail partner VX3 to create new playing kits that will not only look great but will also tell stories and celebrate connections to local fans and heighten the club’s global presence.

The announcement was made today with Neal and County manager Nelson Jardim recreating the signing of a player but with a twist inspired by the Goodfellas movie.

Lover’s F.C are leaders in the football creative space having worked with a who’s who of brands, which includes EA Sports Fifa, H&M, Selfridges, Urban Outfitters, Jameson Whiskey and more.

“Lover’s F.C realise the power of football clubs to claim our emotions like no other ‘business’ can,” said Neal, who is a world acknowledged expert on trainers and football shirts. “Being local fans ourselves, we are well aware of the importance of tapping into the emotional connection fans have with their club. Football isn’t just a sport, it’s a way of life and an expression of identity.

“By developing these cultural references and celebrating a sense of belonging, we can work with Newport County to capture the hearts of old and new fans alike.

“It’s also vital to reach a global audience in order to build the fanbase – and that’s what we aim to do through this collaboration.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with Newport County’s new forward-looking staff and kit supplier VX3, and we are all looking forward to bringing these stories and kits to life. UTC.”

The first release from the collaboration dropping next Friday 29th of November will be something special promises Neal.

County’s new creative director urges all fans to ‘keep ’em peeled’ on the official channels and press for further announcements.

