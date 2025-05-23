Newport appoint Man Utd U21s assistant David Hughes as new manager
Newport have announced David Hughes as the Sky Bet League Two club’s new manager, leaving his role as Manchester United Under-21s assistant coach.
Former Wales defender Hughes, 47, takes over at Rodney Parade following the departure of Nelson Jardim towards the end of the season.
Aston Villa
Hughes – who came through the ranks at Aston Villa, later having spells at Shrewsbury and Cardiff before injury forced him to retire aged 26 – will be joined by Wayne Hatswell as assistant manager and Lee Kendall as head of goalkeeping.
“Leaving a great club like Manchester United is never easy, but I am excited about what lies ahead here,” Hughes said on the Newport website.
“You build relationships with people and that makes decisions like this challenging – but after speaking to the chairman on a few occasions, it became a straightforward decision in terms of the challenge ahead and the shared vision for the club.”
Support our Nation today
For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.