Newport are well beaten away at Cambridge

Kell Watts scored his first Cambridge goal to set his side on the way to a comfortable 2-0 win over Newport.

Watts flicked Sullay Kaikai’s corner beyond Nikola Tzanev seven minutes before half-time, giving the U’s the lead with the only shot on target of the first half.

Kaikai and Ben Knight had previously fired over from outside the box with the only other attempts before the break.

Looking to hit back, Newport first forced Jake Eastwood into action on 58 minutes as he prevented Tom Davies’s shot being diverted in by Anthony Glennon.

Kaikai almost added Cambridge’s second when his shot was deflected wide, and from the resultant corner Dom Ball’s shot was caught by Tzanev.

Instead it was James Brophy who made it 2-0 with 15 minutes to go, stroking home the rebound when substitute Kylian Kouassi’s effort hit the post and fell to him.

Eastwood prevented Davies reducing the deficit, with Liam Bennett having got an important deflection on the shot, as Newport lost a fifth straight game.

