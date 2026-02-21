Newport assistant boss rues loss but maintains team are up for the fight

Newport County had assistant manager Mark Smith in charge, as boss Christian Fuchs was missing due to illness, and he admitted that they failed to recover from the opener in the 2-0 home defeat to Cambridge.

“We were in the game and it got away from us in that period of five minutes,” said Smith.

“That’s not the first time and we’ve got to address it; when we go down a goal we can’t let that affect us so much. That’s the third time that’s happened since we came in, and it can’t keep happening.

“I think they just felt sorry for themselves at that point. When we make errors we go into our shell a little bit and we need characters on the pitch when that happens.”

The Exiles remain bottom after failing to build on a surprise midweek win at Salford, but Smith is still optimistic.

“We’re not where we want to be, but we’ve got time to put it right and we believe we can put it right,” he said. “The players are giving us everything, they’re fighting.”

Cambridge manager Neil Harris has warned his players that they cannot take their foot off the gas as they moved to within two points of the top with a 2-0 win at bottom club Newport.

Goals from Liam Bennett and substitute Sullay Kaikai in the 73rd and 76th minutes finally broke the dogged resistance of the home side at Rodney Parade and lifted the U’s up to second.

They are now breathing down the neck of leaders Bromley, who were held 0-0 at relegation-threatened Harrogate, but Harris is taking nothing for granted with 13 games to play.

“The table is looking good, but we can’t step back; we have to keep going because every game is difficult,” he said.

“We found a way to win when other teams didn’t. We have to keep pushing and keep driving, and making sure we approach every game with the same mindset.

“MK Dons is obviously a huge game next and a tough challenge, but one we relish, and I personally think it’s easier to play against teams at the top of the league than it is teams at the bottom at this stage.”

County battled hard, but Harris felt his side were worthy winners in the end.

“We controlled the game,” he added. “In the first half we didn’t penetrate the game with enough quality, but in the second half we were a lot braver. We got into a lot more attacking situations.

“Fair play to Newport, they ran their socks off for 60 minutes and sometimes you have to be patient in games. In the end we had too much power and quality for them.”