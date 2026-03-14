Newport assistant manager Mark Smith: ‘The belief has always been there’

Newport assistant manager Mark Smith praised his team’s self-belief and application as they came from behind to secure a vital 2-1 win at Barnet.

The victory lifted his side out of the League Two relegation zone and strengthened belief in securing their status.

“It feels really good. We had a good week in training, and it’s nice to see it pay off. The boys put in a lot of effort and backed it up with three points,” said Smith.

“We addressed our issues at half-time and the players knew what they had to do. We had a different energy in the second half. Barnet were a bit flat, and our opportunities came as we expected, which is why we made the changes we did.

“If we stick to our principles, concentrate on our game, and keep the energy up. The fans helped massively and we can get the points we need.”

He also highlighted manager Fuchs’ influence, adding: “Christian is a winner, experienced at the top level, and keeps the boys grounded. They are learning from his experience every day and asking the right questions.

“The belief has always been there. The players gave everything, never questioned themselves, and stayed with the flow of the game. That’s why we got the job done.”

Barnet boss Dean Brennan admitted his side lacked “cutting edge” as they missed the chance to close the gap on the play-off places in League Two after losing 2-1 at home to Newport.

The Bees took the lead inside 32 minutes when Callum Stead calmly slotted a low drive past Newport goalkeeper Jordan Wright.

Excellent

In the second half, Christian Fuchs’ side completed the fightback with Bobby Kamwa and substitute James Crole both on the scoresheet in the space of 18 minutes.

“I thought second half Newport were excellent. There is no real excuse, despite a dominant start in the first half and not getting a big enough lead,” said Brennan.

“The equaliser has caused us problems all season. Not enough cutting edge within our group. We haven’t scored enough goals this season, and the output at the top end of the pitch hasn’t been good enough. That’s why we are a mid-table team, where we’ve been all season.

“When we got in good areas early in the first half, we made wrong choices in brilliant positions. If we were 2-0 up, it would have been a different game. Newport made a brave sub at half-time and were better in the second half.

“We had so many opportunities but we were sloppy, and the quality on our end product isn’t good enough. I know what I need to do to upgrade this squad. Congratulations to Newport – they were better in the second half, and the output at the top end of the pitch has cost us all season.”