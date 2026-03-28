Newport boost survival hopes as Bobby Kamwa nets winner against Shrewsbury

Bobby Kamwa’s superb second-half strike was enough to settle a tight contest and earn relegation-threatened Newport a valuable 1-0 win over Shrewsbury at Rodney Parade.

Kamwa had gone closest to breaking the deadlock in an uneventful first half when he drilled a shot just wide five minutes before the break.

County’s Cameroon-born winger was then denied a penalty after a determined run into the box five minutes into the second half.

But his persistence paid off as he picked up James Crole’s lay-off and curled a sublime shot over Shrewsbury goalkeeper Matthew Cox and into the far corner from the edge of the area to win the match in the 68th minute.

They held on reasonably comfortably to claim a vital victory.

Christian Fuchs’ men remain 22nd in the League Two table with six matches left to play – two points clear of 23rd-placed Barrow, who have a game in hand.

Shrewsbury, who suffered a fourth successive defeat under manager Gavin Cowan, remain in 19th and nine points clear of the bottom two.