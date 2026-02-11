Newport boss Christian Fuchs bemoans penalty decision in loss at Swindon

Newport County boss Christian Fuchs was fuming that no penalty was given when Tanatswa Nyakuhwa went down in the box under pressure in the second half of his side’s 2-0 loss at Swindon.

He said: “It’s no excuse and not to defend the first goal but you expect the penalty in your favour, which should have been definitely called.

“Because I don’t see where the ref could see a coming together there, when the player clearly takes off Tan off his feet.

“And I need to understand what the explanation is for come together, because obviously that was a clear penalty.”

But he was happy with a lot of his side’s play.

The former Leicester Premier League-winning left-back added: “You cannot tell who’s all the way on top of the table and who’s in Newport County.

“I think there was only one team playing, and we played the way better football, and were the way better team over the 90 minutes.

“And the only thing I would say is that we need to take more advantage of our chances that we had, especially in the first half.

“We need to be more clinical in front of the goal and put those chances away.”

Ian Holloway praised half-time substitute Fletcher Holman whose stunning cameo in the victory over Newport fired Swindon into second place in League Two.

The former Wolves striker broke the deadlock in exquisite fashion in the 63rd minute when Junior Hoilett found him lurking on the right and he cut into the box, held off two challengers and fired into the far corner.

Brilliant

Three minutes later the 21-year-old delivered a tempting outswinging cross that Joe Thomas shanked into his own net.

A fourth straight win moved Holloway’s side second, four points behind leaders Bromley.

And the Swindon boss said: “Fletch has come off the bench and made a big difference – again.

“He’s made that chance himself and bent it in the far corner with his left foot, and then a brilliant cross that’s caused an own goal.”

Despite a seemingly comfortable two-goal lead, Holloway’s side still had to sweat out nine minutes of added time against a side joint bottom of the table.

“The amazing thing about football is it’s never over till it’s over,” Holloway added.

“I thought it’s never going to be over. It’s Thursday morning! How the heck did they get that amount of minutes at the end? Even Fergie didn’t get that – nine minutes.”