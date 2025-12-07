Newport boss Christian Fuchs’ frustration at ‘passive’ cup display

Newport boss Christian Fuchs was frustrated with his side’s display after falling behind in the 3-0 defeat at Boreham Wood.

He said: “The first 15-20 minutes, we had some very good moments and should go 1-0 or 2-0 up in my eyes, really put the game plan that we had in place onto the pitch.

“But then we were too passive, especially in the first half.

“We didn’t push forward, were too stretched between the lines. We knew that Boreham Wood are a good team with good players but we just got sucked into their way of playing.

“We need to deal with the setbacks, learn from the mistakes and hopefully push forward against Crewe.”

Meanwhile, Luke Garrard was delighted as his Boreham Wood side eased past League Two Newport 3-0 to reach the FA Cup third round.

The National League side took the lead when Jeff King slotted in from a rushed clearance in the 31st minute, before Regan Booty finished from a right-wing cross, three minutes later.

Boreham Wood completed the scoring just before the hour when Matt Rush scored from Erico Sousa’s through-pass.

Victory sees the Wood in the hat for the third round for the fourth time in six seasons, while Newport remain winless under new boss Christian Fuchs.

Garrard voiced his delight with the result and performance, saying: “The best thing for me now is I can sleep because I don’t need to go through anything in my head – we won 3-0.

“We said about having ruthlessness and we said they’re in a little rut, winning one of their last seven.

“You have to appreciate they are struggling and you can either aid or sort of get on top of a team.

“If you’re going to get the first, it’s really important to get the second because I think it’ll take the wind out of their sails.

“Getting the third after half-time was massive.”