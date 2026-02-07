Newport boss Christian Fuchs proud of players in stalemate at Rodney Parade

Newport County stay in the bottom two in League Two but are now just two points behind 22nd-placed Shrewsbury after a 0-0 draw at home to Grimsby.

“It was a tense game,” said Exiles boss Christian Fuchs.

“I thought it was very even. Grimsby probably got the better of us in the first half, but the boys stayed resilient, defended really strong, defended every set-piece.

“In the second half we had to be a little more on the front foot, a little bit more brave, and that paid off. We created a fair amount of chances.

“I’m very proud of the players’ resilience and the way they defended. That point is more than deserved.”

On Opoku’s penalty being saved, Fuchs added: “I give the players responsibility – if they feel good in that moment then they take it.

“He took responsibility. It didn’t pay off, but that can happen. What’s important is that the boys didn’t fall back. We created enough to score many more goals.”

Grimsby manager David Artell called on his side to be more ruthless after Charles Vernam missed the chance to seal victory from the penalty spot in the 0-0 draw.

Vernam was denied by County goalkeeper Jordan Wright in the 76th minute, while the Exiles’ Nathan Opoku also saw a penalty saved by Grimsby stopper Jackson Smith 15 minutes earlier.

Artell praised Smith for his save and refused to blame Vernam for failing to convert from the spot at the other end – pointing instead to the chances his side missed in the first half.

“I thought it was an outstanding save,” said Artell. “He [Opoku] struck it really well – right in the corner. Jackson didn’t have much to do all game, really, but he deserves his clean sheet.”

Ruthless

On Vernam’s effort at the other end, which failed to find the bottom corner, Artell added: “It’s a good penalty if it goes in and they’re not good if they don’t go in.

“You don’t often see two penalties missed, they are big chances but we move on.

“We should have been out of sight by half-time, not relying on penalties saved or missed – that’s the bottom line.

“We have to be more ruthless and more consistent over 90 minutes. First half we were very good, second half we were not terrible but below our standards.”

The Mariners hit the woodwork twice in the first half as veteran striker Andy Cook headed onto the top of the bar early on and Kieran Green nodded against the outside of the post just before half-time.

Evan Khouri and Cook also saw shots blocked before the break but the away side couldn’t make the breakthrough and remain just outside the play-off places.