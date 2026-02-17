Newport boss Christian Fuchs proud of side’s ‘immense spirit’ in huge away win

Newport manager Christian Fuchs said he was proud of his team’s determined win on the road with a 3-1 victory at Salford.

He said: “It was tough with the conditions that they had here, but the boys have shown an immense fighting spirit.

“There was not much football that I think people would be able to watch today, but the passion that the players showed, the fighting spirit, going after every ball and the decision making the team showed was phenomenal.

“I think in the last couple of games we’ve played really good football and tonight we showed a side to us that was very resilient.

“We were able to get numbers in the box and added a little bit of football in the final third to finish our chances.

“We haven’t found ourselves 3-0 up too often this season. I’m proud of the boys and we showed what we are capable of tonight. We showed that we are a great side.”

Salford boss Karl Robinson meanwhile was visibly frustrated after his side were comfortably beaten by relegation-threatened opponents.

The visitors took a 13th-minute lead when Ryan Delaney turned home Thomas Davies’ corner and doubled their advantage early in the second half when attacker Ben Lloyd dribbled through the City defence and rounded goalkeeper Matt Young to score.

Bottom-of-the-table Newport added a third three minutes later when Nathaniel Opoku followed in after Lloyd’s initial shot had been saved.

Ben Woodburn scored with a volley from outside the box in stoppage time as Newport’s stubborn resistance was broken late on, but the Exiles stood firm to record only their sixth win of the League Two season.

Difficult

Robinson claimed his side were unlucky not to come away with more on a night where Newport scored all three of their shots on goal.

He said: “At this moment in time, we’re not getting the rub of the green.

“But that has to fuel our fire and there are so many other teams that are going to have so many dips between now and the end of the season.

“We are at a low ebb, but we have to start building confidence and make sure things are better moving forward.

“I have to respect that once they went ahead, they made it difficult for us to get into any rhythm.

“Their first goal is probably one of the worst we will concede all season because we knew exactly what they were going to do.

“Then their second goal was human error and the third goal was human error as well.

“And then from then on we created multiple opportunities and the human error in how we finished the opportunities was very, very clear.

“We certainly have the quality to win. We have the quality defenders, we have the quality forwards. But sometimes they have off nights.”