Newport boss Christian Fuchs unhappy with referee in Colchester loss

Christian Fuchs took issue with the standard of refereeing in league Two as he saw his side go down 2-1 at home to Colchester United.

The Newport boss, who felt there was a foul on Cameron Evans in the build-up to Colchester’s opene, was disappointed with his side’s start to the game but pleased with their response after that.

Fuchs said: “Despite the scoreline, they showed character. I think still we could have come back and I’m really happy for him [Lee Jenkins] that he scored the goal but again, it was just too late.

“Maybe it’s the pressure that we need for them to perform which was [there] in the past but we need to be way more pro-active than just reacting to what’s happening on the pitch.

“We need to take the initiative and be the team that starts on the front foot and being brave on the ball.

“I think in the second half, we started to play better but then one decision changes the game.

“Every week, I get different excuses on why fouls are not being called and those excuses are completely invalid.

“When you’re trailing 2-0, it’s always hard to get back but one thing I can’t take away from the boys is that they’re fighting hard.”

Meanwhile, Danny Cowley felt Colchester’s margin of victory should have been greater.

After a goalless first half, the visitors went ahead in the 58th minute when Harry Anderson drilled a fine shot into the bottom corner from just over 20 yards.

And Colchester made it 2-0 six minutes later through Jack Payne, who nodded home from a couple of yards after Samson Tovide’s strike had been parried by keeper Jordan Wright.

Newport substitute Lee Jenkins headed in Matt Baker’s delivery from close range in the seventh minute of stoppage time but Colchester claimed victory.

Fantastic

Cowley said: “We’ve put a really good performance together.

“It was a good win but it should have been more comfortable because we had complete control of the game.

“I thought we started in such a good way. We got a good foothold in the game.

“In the first half, we were in total control and the only thing that was missing in the first half was the final action.

“It was a fantastic finish by Harry and gave us the goal that our performance deserved and the second goal was a really good goal.”

The only downside for Colchester was the injury suffered by striker Micah Mbick, who was stretchered off in the first half.

“It looks a really, really bad one unfortunately,” said Cowley. “It’s a horrendous tackle and I’m sick and tired of officials.

“He didn’t even give a foul. It was so clear – the fourth official was there and he saw it all that it was excessive force – it was completely out of control.”