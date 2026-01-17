Newport boss Christian Fuchs ‘We need to be desperate to win’

Newport boss Christian Fuchs saw Gillingham twice come from behind and score a stoppage-time winner to secure a 3-2 League Two comeback victory over his Exiles side.

Understandably he was chastened by the manner of the defeat: “It’s a reoccurring thing for us where we’re performing well and at the end of the day we end up with no points,” he said.

“You could tell by the reaction of the fans, the reaction of their coaching staff how much it means to win against us.

“We made it hard work for them so it’s really unfortunate for us.

“We started the game really well but we didn’t put the game to bed with the chances that we had.

“We need to become desperate to play in a way that we can play. We definitely need to address that. The dips of performance within the 90 or 98 minutes isn’t good enough.

“We need to be better. We need to maintain our standards. If it takes us to be desperate then we need to be desperate. That’s when you see the best of people.

“I’m 100 per cent convinced – and I’ve always said it that – we have amazing quality in our squad.

“We can play well, but what you cannot forget about is the basics, hard work, the reaction when you lose the ball.

“I know it feels great to play, combine, create chances but you can’t rely on that. Football is a fighting sport and if you don’t fight then you don’t get results.

“Again we’re standing here having played well, getting compliments but it hasn’t got us any points.”