Newport boss David Hughes feels pressure after heavy defeat at Chesterfield

Newport manager David Hughes was dejected that his side created chances but ultimately lost 4-1 at Chesterfield, a theme that has become a recurring one this season.

He said: “It was a really open game, it could have been 3-3 after 20 minutes. The way they play the game, we thought it might provide us with opportunities, which it did at times.

“But what I can say is that we provided them opportunities with too many unforced errors.

“I can’t play it down because we lost 4-1 in an open game, so in our minds that’s far too open.”

Newport have now suffered nine defeats in their last 10 games across all competitions and Hughes explained the pressure this brings.

He said: “The bit that I am really clear with is that the lads have clarity in what they are trying to do and how they are trying to play.

“There are times that we get manhandled through physicality. The record is the record and that is not going to change until we force three points out of the bag.

“Close one end of the pitch down, be really challenging to play against and capitalise at the other end. Goals win games.”

Dominant

Chesterfield coach Kieron Dyer was full of praise for his side’s “dominant performance” in their 4-1 home win against Sky Bet League Two strugglers Newport.

Goals from Will Grigg, Will Dickson, Ronan Darcy and Dilan Markanday secured all three points for Chesterfield, despite Michael Spellman’s deflected strike giving the visitors momentary hope.

Dyer said: “It was a real dominant performance; we created loads of chances and hopefully that’ll give us the start to really kick on now.

“Our third goal was great, and that’s why when the gaffer talks about our squad depth…I think last season we scored more goals from substitutions than any team in the English pyramid.

“We are really pleased with the fourth goal as well. I think Dil [Markanday] will be the first to admit that he has been lacking in confidence, and we haven’t seen the real Dilan Markanday of last season. Again, on the training pitch, he has looked brilliant this week.”

Dyer was particularly pleased with the attacking output after there had been recent criticisms of the side’s finishing in recent weeks.

He said: “When you have the depth that we have…we have Dylan Duffy to come back in a few weeks and James Berry didn’t even get on the pitch today.

“For us to be misfiring this season, with that firepower, it was something we had to get right. I think that was a great first step in getting back on the trail of doing well and getting what we want, which is promotion.