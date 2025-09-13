Newport boss David Hughes praises side for snatching late draw

Newport’s Courtney Baker-Richardson scored a late goal to earn Newport a 1-1 draw at Prenton Park – and manager David Hughes who saw his side end a run of six straight defeats in all competitions was delighted.

He said: “I’m really pleased and I thought the performance warranted the result in the end.

“I thought the first 30 minutes we were outstanding, controlled the game for large spells and created chances, but didn’t capitalise in those moments.

“You’ve got to give the players credit, we’ve been on a tough run and for the players to show that level of grit, spirit and determination enforces what we think of them as characters.

“Special credit to Nik [Tzanev] who had a tough week last week and made some incredible saves today, so that’s the way to bounce back.

“We’ve never been really low and downbeat with the run of results, the atmosphere among the group has been outstanding, but the level of the boys’ work on a daily basis has been great.”

Tranmere manager Andy Crosby admitted his side must find solutions after the draw with the Exiles.

The visitors made the brighter start and almost went ahead midway through the first half when Joe Murphy denied Cameron Antwi.

Rovers struck against the run of play on 32 minutes as Jayden Joseph pounced on a defensive lapse to poke the ball past Nik Tzanev.

Connor Jennings then missed the chance to double the lead, heading into the side-netting just before half-time.

After the break, Murphy tipped Lee Jenkins’ header wide, before Tranmere thought they had added a second when Tzanev spilled an Omari Patrick effort but recovered to clear the ball off the line.

Patrick later rattled the crossbar with a volley, and those missed chances proved costly when Baker-Richardson slotted the ball home in the closing stages to secure a point for County.

Crosby, whose side have let in three late goals already this season, said: “Conceding the amount of goals that we are late in games is costing us vital points and it’s something we have to solve.

“It was a scrappy game but when we got ourselves in front we had chances to kill the game and that’s the most frustrating thing.

“The save from their keeper from where I was standing, and having watched it back, looked like it was over the line in my opinion.

“That would be a key moment in the game and would have put us 2-0 up and maybe gives us a chance to play with a bit more control, but it’s our own fault we didn’t finish off the game.

“We should be a lot more points better off and we have to find out the reason why we keep letting in these late goals.

“If you want to be a successful team, the points we’ve already lost from winning positions, we can’t continue to do that.”