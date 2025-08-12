Newport boss David Hughes praises side in battling loss to Millwall

They may have gone down 1-0 to Millwall in the Carabao Cup but Exiles manager David Hughes, who made eight changes to his starting XI, was pleased with his players’ efforts – not least the first half-hour, which saw captain James Clarke denied at point-blank range by keeper Max Crocombe.

“I’m disappointed to lose, but there was lots to be pleased with and lots of areas where we’re showing signs of continual progress,” Hughes said.

“In cup games against teams from higher leagues, you need moments to fall for you in the box on the odd occasion. It definitely didn’t in the first half with that goalmouth scramble.

“We made changes, but the lads who came in deserved to start. Some of the football in the first 30 minutes I thought was outstanding.”

Millwall head coach Alex Neil praised his fringe players for coming through a tough test at League Two Newport to progress to the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The Championship outfit withstood an early barrage from the hosts before scoring the only goal of the game through Ryan Leonard on the hour.

Neil made nine changes from Saturday’s impressive 2-1 win at Norwich and admitted several players had given him food for thought as he prepares for a home clash with Middlesbrough this weekend.

“I thought we got stronger as the game wore on,” said the Scot. “I thought in the first 25 minutes, credit to Newport – they made us work, they were bright, they were aggressive. In the second half we were much more dominant.

“It was a tough game and a good challenge, so I’m pleased. Some of the lads have given me a headache for what’s coming ahead.”

