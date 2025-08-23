Newport boss David Hughes praises team despite home defeat to MK Dons

Newport County manager David Hughes watched his side suffer a fourth successive defeat in all competitions, but he insisted he was happy with the performance of his players in the 2-1 loss to MK Dons.

“We’re massively disappointed,” said the Exiles boss. “Against the team with the biggest budget in the league, I felt we should have got something from the game. We didn’t, but I thought we were really good value.

“We were punished at set-plays, which comes with their physical threat. I didn’t think it was a penalty (against us), but in the second half I don’t think there was anything in it.

“We’re really disappointed with the result again, but pleased with the level of performance.

“I don’t think anybody would say we weren’t value for a point. Maybe I’m being biased and unrealistic, but I don’t think so.

“We were structured, we played with some inventiveness and we tried to play the right way in our eyes, but ultimately they’ve taken the three points.”

MK Dons manager Paul Warne admitted “lady luck” played a part as his side fought back from a goal down to win 2-1 at Newport.

The visitors’ unbeaten start to the League Two season looked in danger after goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray allowed Habeeb Ogunneye’s cross-shot to find the net after only six minutes.

But Nathaniel Mendez-Laing levelled from the spot in first-half stoppage time after a controversial penalty award for a foul by Lee Jenkins on Jack Sanders that enraged the home fans and players alike.

Callum Paterson then headed in what proved to be the winner early in the second half before MacGillivray made amends for his earlier error.

The goalkeeper got his fingertips to Bobby Kamwa’s penalty, awarded for a close-range handball by Luke Offord, and diverted it onto a post with 20 minutes remaining.

“I’m pleased that we can win when we’re not amazing,” said Warne afterwards. “It’s alright winning 5-0 at home, but if we’re going to be successful and be promoted, which is our aim, you just have to keep picking up points where you can.

“It could have been one point, and that wouldn’t have been horrific, but we’re always trying to get three and it means it’s a good day.

“Maybe we had a bit of lady luck, but I’ll take that. Their penalty was a leveller (from the referee) and for Craig to make a penalty save after his start was a boost for him – that’s cheered him up.

“Everybody makes mistakes and I don’t mind mistakes – I just like reactions – and Craig coming for crosses in the second half probably won us the game as much as his penalty save.”

