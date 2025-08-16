Newport boss David Hughes: We’ve got to stop conceding in injury time

Newport lost 2-1 to a last minute goal at Grimsby having had to battle against the home side’s pressure for large spells, however the Exiles’ manager was still disappointed in the manner of the defeat.

Newport chief David Hughes said: “You know what you’re going to get in the latter stages and they made a few tweaks late on.

“They were very good in the first half and we had to hang on a little bit.

“Nik (Tzanev) kept us in the game with the penalty save and some others and we made some alterations in the second half which we thought might help us.

“We thought we’d weathered the storm, but the goal is so avoidable, which is the disappointing part.

“We’d defended well for the most part and with a bit more patience in the final third, it could’ve been even better for us, but ultimately, you have to give them credit.

“That’s the third time we’ve conceded in injury time already this season, so it’s something we have to look at, whether I need to do something different or it’s something to change as a team.”

David Artell believes Grimsby got their just rewards in claiming a 2-1 League Two victory over Newport at Blundell Park.

Kieran Green’s winner in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage-time secured three points for the Mariners, who had gone ahead inside the first minute through an own goal but were pegged back by the visitors, despite creating a number of chances.

It continued Grimsby’s unbeaten start to the campaign, including three wins from three in competitive fixtures at home.

They recovered from a missed penalty from Jaze Kabia and other chances gone awry before Newport’s equaliser to recover the victory at the death.

Artell said: “I’m happy because we’re in games to win them and the performance warranted that result.

“We should’ve been out of sight again after the first half and in the second half, we lost our way a little bit because we couldn’t beat their press as well.

“I thought the substitutes made a difference again with Darragh (Burns) passing to Ev (Khouri), who crossed it in for the winning goal.

“It’s not the first time we’ve scored late on and Jurgen Klopp used to call his team ‘mentality monsters’, which is what you have to be in those situations.

“In the end, we got our just rewards, because we missed a penalty and hit the post among other chances and their goalkeeper was their man of the match.”

Green was an important player for Artell last term with 14 goal contributions and he has started well this term.

On match-winner Green, the Grimsby boss added: “He’s an action man and if you could typify a current Grimsby Town player, he’s the model for it.

“He’s got decent levels of skill and unwavering belief in what we do as a team.”

