Newport boss David Hughes: ‘Worst we’ve played’

David Hughes admitted that Newport’s performance in a 2-0 loss at Cambridge was the worst since he took charge.

“Goals change games, we switch off at a setplay again, which is massively disappointing minutes before half time,” said Hughes.

“Then we have a bit of a spark and a go second half but, again, with the second goal we misjudge the flight of a long ball.

“It’s testament to the players in the dressing room that they go straight in after the game and are like ‘I made a mistake for that’, the guys have been really honest. They’re a really honest group.

“What we need to have is that little bit of ruthlessness about us to get another three points on the board.

“Let’s be honest, we needed to be far, far better in dealing with key moments in the game. We’re massively disappointed.

“When you get to 2-0 they manage the game, you’re on the front foot, the pitch gets a bit bigger, they start to control and it becomes really, really challenging for us.

“It’s the worst we’ve played, it’s massively disappointing for the supporters that have travelled this far, I thought they were excellent today. There’s not much more I can say.”

Neil Harris feels there is more to come from his Cambridge side after a third League Two win of the season.

The U’s were barely troubled as they eased to victory, with goals coming from Kell Watts and James Brophy.

Harris’s side have ten points from their opening six games, a tally they did not reach until 14 games into last season.

He said: “I thought there were some really, really good moments.

“But I still feel we haven’t got out of third gear as a group. There’s so much more to come from this group. Today was a really comfortable victory and I’m pleased for the goalscorers.

“Any time we went through the gears, played with a little bit of quality and care, and half a yard of pace to go away from them, we looked like a proper team. We carved them open four or five times.

“Sometimes when teams come here and sit in shape and press really well like Newport did at times, we have to be patient with the ball, and then we have to quicken the tempo. Any time we went pass, pass, pass and were really fast, we cut through them.

“That’s a blueprint today. Even when you’re not at your very best, you still go and win the game with a couple of good goals and a clean sheet mentality. Today we looked like we had a mentality when we were defending our goal.”

